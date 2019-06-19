Police: Man kidnaps woman after crashing through Memphis motel window, firing multiple shots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a woman who they believe was kidnapped by a man from a Memphis motel.
According to a release from MPD, the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Red Roof Inn on Shelby Oaks Drive.
Police said the victim, Dayley Long, 30, was inside her room at the motel when an unidentified man crashed through the window and fired multiple shots.
According to investigators, the man then took Long at gunpoint out of the room and forced her into his car.
The suspect drove away with Long inside the possible silver Toyota Accent in an unknown direction.
Long was described as 5-foot-6, 135 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and wearing a tank top and shorts. MPD said she is considered to be “endangered.”
Police described the man as 40-45 years old, medium height and build, and wearing a dark shirt and camo shorts. He is possibly armed with a black handgun.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
