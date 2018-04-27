  • Police: Man pretended to be Good Samaritan, raped woman after offering ride home

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 21-year-old woman had the unthinkable happen to her in 2017, and finally an arrest has been made. 

    According to a police affidavit we obtained, Brandon Smith was driving on June 17, 2017 on Lamar Ave when he passed a lady walking on the street. Smith approached the girl and asked if she wanted a ride. The woman got in the car and told Smith where she lived. 

    Smith never took the 21-year-old home. 

    Trending stories:

    The affidavit told us Smith immediately turned around and started going in a different direction. He then went down a side street and into an abandoned parking lot. Smith then climbed over to the passenger seat and forced the lady to have sex with him. 

    Police records say then, Smith made the girl get out of the car and he drove off leaving the girl outside alone. 

    On April 9, 2018, a DNA sample came back and was positively identified as Smith's. 

    He was charged with one count of rape and his bond is $60,000, according to MPD. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man pretended to be Good Samaritan, raped woman after offering ride home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Roush driver Bayne sharing races but says he's healthy

  • Headline Goes Here

    McMurray rolls car at least 7 times in 'Dega practice crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ricciardo sets pace in second practice for Azerbaijan GP

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man indicted for kidnapping, raping, and forcing teen into prostitution