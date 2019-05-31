0 Police: Man rapes, assaults woman at South Memphis hotel after meeting her in casino

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars for allegedly raping a woman he met at a casino in West Memphis, according to police.

Police arrested Cornelius Robinson, 62, on Tuesday.

According to a police affidavit, Robinson raped her at the Parkway Inn on South Parkway East in August 2018.

Memphis police said Robinson introduced himself to the victim as “Neal.”

He met her at the Southland Park Gaming and Racing in West Memphis on August 20.

In the affidavit it said the victim thought she was going out to eat with Robinson, his brother and brother’s girlfriend.

Instead the victim told officers Robinson brought her to the Parkway Inn in Memphis.

According to investigators, the suspect said they could “kick it” until his brother and brother’s girlfriend arrived.

The victim told police Robinson offered her drugs inside the room. Investigators said Robinson got mad and told her “you are gonna do something.”

Police said he punched her in the face, choked her, then forced her to have sex with him.

Police found out “Neal” is actually Robinson from the license he used to rent his room.

The victim identified him in the photo lineup. Robinson’s bond is set at $500,000.

FOX13 is waiting for a statement from Southland Park Gaming and Racing about the incident.

