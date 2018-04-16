  • Police: Man recovering following shooting in Crittenden County

    CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Tenn. - A 23-year-old man from Turrell, Arkansas, is recovering after being shot Sunday afternoon.

    The victim was taken to Regional One by private vehicle in non-critical condition.

    The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 the shooting happened just after 2:00 p.m.

    Police said the victim is not being “real cooperative” and told investigators he “does not want to prosecute” even if the shooter is arrested.
     

