Police: Man robbed, kidnapped in his own car after driving 4 people Memphis motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man claimed he was robbed and kidnapped in his own vehicle after driving two acquaintances and two others to a Memphis motel.
The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Police said the victim had driven the four men to the Quality Inn in the 6000 block of Macon Cove.
Two of those men were acquaintances of the victim, according to police. One of them – known as “50” – was later arrested in connection to the incident.
Once there, the victim told investigators pointed a gun at him and ordered him to give up his wallet and cellphone. The victim said he was then struck on the face by the handgun before the suspects searched his vehicle and forced him into the backseat.
According to a police affidavit, the victim was then forced out of the vehicle after the suspects drove him to a “different part of town.”
Later that night, MPD officers saw the stolen vehicle – a 2012 Ford Focus – at a Citgo gas station on Sycamore View. Four people were detained as a result.
Andarius Frye was arrested and admitted to participating in the robbery and kidnapping, police said.
He faces charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.
