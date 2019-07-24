0 Police: Man run over by SUV while trying to help woman being attacked outside Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a man was run over by a car while attempting to help a woman who was being attacked.

Officers said Frederick Booker attacked his girlfriend because she was friends with his ex-girlfriend.

According to police documents, the woman said she was walking out of the front door of Marlowe’s Restaurant in Whitehaven Tuesday night when Booker confronted her.

She said Booker hit her in the head and face multiple times, and now the man who attempted to help her is in the hospital. Jeff Thomas said his nephew has a long road to recovery after getting run over by an SUV.

According to witnesses, that man exchanged words with Booker because he got out of his car and started to beat his girlfriend.

“Cars got destroyed. I was told the gentleman was really trying to run over anybody he could get,” said Thomas. “Unfortunately, he was just the one that was closest to his car.”

Witnesses told investigators that security outside the restaurant tried to catch Booker, but he got back in his car and drove the SUV over Thomas’ nephew.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but he is expected to be okay. Thomas told FOX13 his nephew was lucky to be alive.

“He did have a rib cage that was fractured, but all in all, he was lucky, I think he also had a hand fracture,” he said.

According to MPD, Thomas’ nephew told Booker to get out of his car to fight him. That is when Booker ran him over.

The owner of the restaurant told FOX13 security did everything right that night.

FOX13 crews noticed seven security cameras outside the business, but it is unclear if they captured the incident.

