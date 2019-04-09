Police: Man rushed to hospital, 2 men on the run after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for two men after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Seattle Street near Lamar Avenue.
Police said one man was rushed to the hospital and listed in critical condition.
Officers are also looking for two men who they believe were responsible for the shooting.
Both men were in their early-20s, police said. One of the suspected shooters was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants, while the other man was wearing all red clothing.
The two men were possibly in a burgundy four-door Honda or Toyota Camry, according to MPD.
