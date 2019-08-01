Police: Man shot, killed after breaking into West Memphis home

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - One man is dead after he kicked in the door and someone inside grabbed a handgun, police said.
West Memphis police officers were called to scene on the 100 block of Stuart Avenue before 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.
According to police, Bernard Bullins, 26, has been identified as the man who was killed.
Investigators said they spoke to a woman and her boyfriend. She said they were asleep inside the house when Bullins kicked in the door.
When the man heard the loud noise, he grabbed his gun and saw a man walking down the hallway.
He then started shooting. Bullins was hit twice in the chest, according to a news release. Bullins collapsed in the bedroom doorway after being shot.
According to police, the shooter was acting in self-defense and no charges will be filed in this case.
Police confirmed to FOX13 that all three people involved knew each other, police said. One neighbor said he believed that Bullins may have been an ex-boyfriend of the woman.
