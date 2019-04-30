Police: Man shot, killed in North Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis, according to police.
Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 North Dunlap Street.
When officers arrived on scene, they found one man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
That victim – who has not been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.
MPD has not released any information regarding a suspected shooter yet.
Officers are on the scene is on the scene of a Shooting at 722 N Dunlap Street. Officers located a male victim suffering from a GSW. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. No suspect info was provided on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 30, 2019
