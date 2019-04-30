  • Police: Man shot, killed in North Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis, according to police.

    Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 North Dunlap Street. 

    When officers arrived on scene, they found one man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. 

    That victim – who has not been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.

    MPD has not released any information regarding a suspected shooter yet. 

