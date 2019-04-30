Police: Man shot while at Memphis ATM, wrecks vehicle trying to escape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot while at a Memphis ATM, and now police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger.
Police said the victim was just getting cash out of the ATM when another man walked up behind his car and tried to rob him.
It all happened at the First Tennessee Bank ATM on Yale Road on April 10 around 1 a.m.
With a gun in hand, that man demanded money from the driver, police said.
The driver then pressed the gas. The suspected shooter shot him in the neck, and the victim crashed into a business across the street, according to a police report.
The man who was shot rammed his car into a light pole, and it flipped. Police documents said the victim was partially ejected from the car and then needed help.
That man – who has not been identified by police – was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was later released and is expected to be okay.
Police found one shell casing near the ATM. The victim told investigators he doesn’t know who shot him.
MPD is classifying this as an attempted robbery and aggravated assault. Officers are searching for the man caught on surveillance video.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
