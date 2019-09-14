Police: Man, woman dead after apparent murder-suicide in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, TN - A man and woman are dead after an apparent domestic related murder-suicide in Dyersburg, Tennessee.
According to the Dyersburg Police Department, Saturday morning around 12:56 a.m.officers responded to the 600 block of Lake Road in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers made entry into the home, a female adult victim had been shot.
Officers also discovered two young children,14 and 10, inside the apartment unharmed.
The woman was transported to West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg, where the victim was pronounced dead.
A short time after around 1:16 a.m., Dyersburg Police responded to the 200 block of St. Joseph in reference to a male subject that had been shot. Officers discovered the victim to be deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The victim was identified as the boyfriend of the victim on Lake Road. Officers started investigating and found out the two deceased were in a relationship. The investigation also revealed that a domestic dispute between the two parties transpired. The dispute turned violent when the male obtained a handgun and shot the female victim fatally wounding her.
It was apparent the two victims shared children together too, according to police.
The female victim was identified as Latosha Fields, 38, of Dyersburg, Tn. The male victim was identified as Sedrick Moses, 41, of Dyersburg, Tn.
The bodies will be sent to West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center for autopsies, and the case remains under investigation by the Dyersburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
FOX13 will bring you the very latest both on-air and online when more info becomes available.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}