Police: Memphis father accused of choking, slamming son on car over missing cellphone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A local father was charged with aggravated assault after police said he physically attacked his son over a missing cellphone.
According to an affidavit, police were called to Marcus Owens' home on Beaverton Drive on Sunday regarding a domestic situation.
Owens told police his phone had been missing for a few days, and he believed his son, Jemarcus Nelson, had it.
According to Owens, his son was playing with friends down the street, so he went to ask about the missing phone.
Owens told police, "I snatched him up, put him in the car and took him back to the house."
When officers spoke with Nelson, he told them his father "choked me and slammed me on the car," then took Nelson back to the house.
Officers said they observed scratches and bruising on Nelson's left collarbone and neck. According to the affidavit, the injuries were consistent with a witness report that Owens tossed Nelson onto the car.
Owens was taken into custody. He is set to face a judge Wednesday.
The police report stated Nelson was scheduled to be taken into DCS custody on Monday.
