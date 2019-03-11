Police: Memphis man accused of selling marijuana in front of store where he was trying to get job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police arrested a man who is accused of selling marijuana outside of a store where he was trying to get a job.
According to Memphis police, Keeric Williams, 20, was standing near the front door of the Family Dollar on Mendenhall Road when officers arrived at the scene.
Police said officers could smell marijuana on Williams, so they asked if he had any on him.
“What you gonna do, take it?” Williams allegedly told police.
Police located 10 individually wrapped bags of weed inside his pants pockets.
Williams then told officers he was trying to get a job at this Family Dollar, and he was “selling weed in front of the location because it was the safest place to sell,” police said.
He was taken into custody without incident, and is being charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
