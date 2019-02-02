Police: Memphis man behind bars after threatening to kill a mother and 7 children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis mother and her family are thankful to be alive after her ex-husband threatened to kill them, according to MPD.
The Memphis Fire Department was called to the 2300 block of S. Parkway in Orange Mound Thursday evening. When crews arrived on the scene, no visible fire was reported - but they notice a very strong odor of gasoline around the exterior and interior of the home.
Fire investigators determined gasoline was poured inside an exposed crawlspace underneath the home and through a rear bedroom window.
Police were told that the mother received threatening text and voice messages stating that said Calvin Hinton was going to kill her and their 7 children, according to MPD.
The victim told MPD she was married to Hinton for three years, but they are currently going through a 'bitter' divorce.
The victim and the suspect also have a lengthy and ongoing domestic violence history.
Hinton has been charged with aggravated arson. He's currently in jail with a $150,000 bond. Hinton is expected in court February 8, at 9 a.m.
