0 Police: Memphis man threatens employee with gun because he couldn't get refund on cell phone bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A store employee said one of his regular customers threatened him with a gun because the customer couldn’t get a refund on his cell phone bill.

MPD told FOX13 the incident happened in the 5800 block of Winchester at Total Wireless.

The victim showed FOX13 surveillance video. That video showed at least one child being carried.

The store employee said a customer got angry because he couldn’t get a refund on his cell phone bill.

The employee also said he didn’t want to reveal his identity because of fear of retaliation.

“He said he wanted his refunds for one of the lines, I’m like… this a prepaid service. You can’t get a refund on it,” said the employee.

Police are looking for the suspect seen on camera throwing the victim’s cell phone across the room.

Witnesses identified that suspect as Richard Lewis.

Witnesses also said Lewis was intimidating employees while he was wearing what appeared to be a security uniform.

A store employee said, “He was waving with a gun inside the store, but he put it back. After that, I told him to just leave. I asked him, ‘Did you just pull that gun out? There are kids in here.”

The victim said two people, who came to the store with Lewis, attempted to keep him calm. One of the women was seen on video picking up a child carelessly.

After that, the victim said the suspect still threatened him.

“I told him you want to shoot me, just go ahead and shoot me,” the victim said.

Lewis walked toward the door, turned around pulling his gun out, then held it by his leg, according to the victim.

Before Lewis got away in a dark colored Dodge Charger, the victim said Lewis, “threatened me when he left. He said, ‘I’m going to come back and see you.’”

Investigators said no arrests have been made at this time.

