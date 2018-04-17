0 Police: Memphis man who attacked, kidnapped woman refuses to say where he left her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man who is accused of assaulted and kidnapping a woman is in jail, but the woman he allegedly abducted is still missing.

The incident began to unfold Monday in the parking lot of the Motel 61 on S. Third. A man told police he was sitting in a car with Tayrn Webster, 26, when a gold Honda Accord pulled up and tried to block them.

Webster was able to drive around that car, according to the witness, and she drove away. The Accord followed her until she ultimately crashed into a pole at Brooks Road and Hilda, according to police.

Witnesses told police the driver of the Accord got out of his vehicle, assaulted Webster, and then forced her into his car before driving away, according to the arrest affidavit.

Trending stories:

A witness identified the driver of the Accord as Eric Wells, 43.

Hours later, Wells was located by police. While being questioned, he refused to tell officers where they could find Tayrn Webster.

Eric Wells is charged with aggravated kidnapping.

To this point, Tayrn Webster is still missing.

Tayrn is 4' 10" to 5'2", 120-125lbs, wearing blue jeans, a black shirt with straps and white tennis shoes with rhinestones. She also has a pink tongue ring and a tattoo of a star on the top of her foot.

If you have any information on Tayrn Webster's whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.