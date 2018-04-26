  • Police: Memphis mom turns son into police for robbing, shooting at couple

    A Memphis mother took action when she said she saw her son robbing a couple on the news. 

    On Sunday, April 22, a man came up to the home on the 5000 block of Berta Road asking for a ride, and then pointed a handgun at the victim. The man's wife then came out of the house and saw what was happening. 

    She went into the home and retrieved a handgun. She fired one shot in the air, and the suspect ran. 

    While he was running, he shot at the woman who then returned fire at the suspect. 

    Surveillance footage of the exchange went viral when thousands of people shared the story and video across social media. 

    A Memphis mother was watching the news and recognized the robber as her 20-year-old son, Derriontay N. Perry. 

    She did not hesitate to call the police. Officers arrested her son without incident on April 25. 

    Perry is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. 

     

     

