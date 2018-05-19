0 Police, mother pleading for answers in unsolved murder of 25-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are pleading alongside a mother for help in solving a murder.

25-year-old Justin Langston was shot and killed nearly two years ago in South Memphis. It happened on July 7, 2016 at Lenow and Walker, near LeMoyne Owen.

The homicide has gone unsolved because police say it occurred after 1:00 a.m. with almost no witnesses or surveillance video in the area. The 911 call was initially for a crash, but when officers arrived they realized it was a homicide.

Justin had been shot before running into a pole. His mother Jennifer Langston has not been the same since.

“It's like a third of my organs and my heart was just ripped from my body on July 7th,” said the mother of three.

Jennifer remembers her son as a passionate kid, who loved going to concerts and spending time with family.

Trending stories:

“He had a big heart. He wanted to be a counselor to other kids when he got his stuff together,” said Jennifer.

Justin battled drug addiction for years. Jennifer thinks drugs may have played a role in his death.

“At the end of the day, no one has the right to take his life,” said Major Lambert Ross, commander of MPD’s homicide unit.

Major Ross said since the murder there has only been one CrimeStoppers’ tip for Justin’s homicide.

“Nobody is coming forward, the single tip described a single female black walking down the street.”

“And you think that could be a suspect.,” asked FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw.

“Could be a suspect, that could be a witness.”

Jennifer constantly thinks about the killer.

“Every day, all the time,” she said. “I am at a red light and I look to the right and the left I think, could this be the person that killed my son?”

The killing continues to be a mystery, even after Justin would have turned 27-years-old.

“I'm robbed of all that. And I'm here to face the aftermath every day,” said Jennifer. “[But] I'm never going to give up hope.”

Jennifer hopes one day her family will get closure, and justice for Justin, and someone will do the right thing.

“I beg and plead to people. I know someone knows something, just [report] it anonymously,” she said.

If you have any information, you can receive a $1,000 cash reward. Call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 901-528-2274.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.