Police need help solving local 72-year-old man's murder

TUNICA, Miss. - It’s been a month since a 72-year old man was murdered in the doorway of his Tunica County home.
Investigators are still trying to find a motive and his killer. They have some leads, but nothing has panned out.
Nobody can figure out who would shoot Leroy Thomas, 72. He opened his door after there was a knock around 10 p.m.
And he was shot and killed.
Investigators told FOX13 nothing was taken when Thomas was killed.
“He has been the candy man in the neighborhood for years and everyone knows him. I can’t believe somebody killed him like that,” said neighbor Jeremy Wheeler.
Investigators said they have chased down a number of leads on Thomas’s Killing but nothing has led to his killer.
Wheeler told FOX13 he believes somebody knows and hopes the right person steps forward.
“Nowadays, people just don’t tell. But somebody has to say something to get justice,” said Wheeler.
Thomas’ daughter said her father had no enemies that she knew of and he was always in church.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police.
