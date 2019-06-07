0 Police officer accused of impersonating cop during traffic stop in Memphis, documents show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One now-former Arkansas officer had to prove he used to be in law enforcement to fight charges.

Odelle Snow admitted to speeding after police officers pulled him over. He said when he gave officers his wallet and identification, they saw his police badge and began to question him about really being an officer.

The former part-time Arkansas officer said he is ready to move on after being accused of impersonating a police officer.

"He asked me a question, ‘Are you a police officer?’ I said yes sir I am. Are you a security officer? I said yes sir I am," said Snow.

Memphis police officers pulled Snow over for speeding on I-40. When they got to his car they spotted Snow with a holstered gun, baton, handcuffs, and a bullet-proof vest.

Snow said he took a leave of absence from the department in December 2018 to concentrate on family in Memphis.

According to a police affidavit, officers contacted Parkin police, who told them Snow longer worked for the department.

However, according to documents from the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement, Snow showed to be an active police officer the day before officers arrested him.

Snow showed the paper work to FOX13 on the two guns officers confiscated from him, which they have yet to return.

"I was fired from one of my jobs because of that. I was denied another job because of that. I can't work at certain places," Snow said.

Because Snow worked part-time, he didn’t have to be post-certified. Court records show he paid the fine for the speeding ticket.

