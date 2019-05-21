Police officer arrested in connection to murder of Mississippi mother who was shot to death

OXFORD, Miss. - An Oxford police officer has been arrested in connection to the murder of a north Mississippi mother.
The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Suncrest Drive. Officers arrived to the scene to find an “unresponsive person” who was pronounced dead at the scene.
That victim was identified as Dominque Lashelle Clayton, 32. She was a mother of four, according to neighbors.
Friends told FOX13 Dominque Clayton was shot in the back of the head during a domestic situation. Her eight-year-old son found her after being dropped off at the house by a family member on Sunday.
Interim Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said the department learned on Sunday that Matthew Paul Kinne -- an Oxford police officer -- was possibly "involved" with Clayton. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation took over the case, and Kinne was developed as a suspect
Kinne was arrested Monday night and is being held in the Panola County jail, based on arrest records.
“We will not hide behind our badge," McCutchen said. "“Dominque was a mother, a daughter, a sister, a friend, and a member of our community. This day is about her.”
Matthew Kinne is a police officer with the Oxford Police Department. He is a four-year veteran with the department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
