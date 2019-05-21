0 Police officer charged with murder of Mississippi mother who was shot and killed

OXFORD, Miss. - An Oxford police officer has been charged with the murder of a north Mississippi mother.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 1000 block of Suncrest Drive. Officers arrived to the scene to find an “unresponsive person” who was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Mother found shot in head, killed at north Mississippi home

That victim was identified as Dominique Lashelle Clayton, 32. She was a mother of four, according to neighbors.

Friends told FOX13 Dominique Clayton was shot in the back of the head during a domestic situation. Her eight-year-old son found her after being dropped off at the house by a family member on Sunday.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Interim Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said the department learned on Sunday that Matthew Paul Kinne -- an Oxford police officer -- was possibly "involved" with Clayton. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation took over the case, and Kinne was developed as a suspect.

Dominique's sister, Shyjuan, detailed that relationship further and told FOX13 the two were having an affair.

Dominique Clayton's sister details her sister's "affair" with the police officer and the behavior that alarmed family members -- on FOX13 News at 6 p.m.

Kinne was arrested Monday night and is being held in the Panola County jail. He is charged with murder.

“We will not hide behind our badge," McCutchen said. "“Dominque was a mother, a daughter, a sister, a friend, and a member of our community. This day is about her.”

Matthew Kinne was a four-year veteran police officer with the Oxford Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.