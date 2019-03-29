Police officer injured in crash responding to carjacking of pizza delivery woman

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville police officer is hospitalized after a crash while responding to the carjacking of a woman who was delivering pizza.
Officer Alan Greenman, 32, is in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the incident Wednesday night.
It happened at about 11:30 p.m. when "an unknown caller" requested a pizza delivery along Robin Drive.
When the delivery woman in her 20s exited the vehicle, two men approached her. One of the men pushed a blunt force object on the back of her head and told her not to move.
The men took her pizza and stole her vehicle. The woman was not harmed.
While responding to the carjacking, the suspects drove into the path of Officer Greenman's cruiser, causing him to veer off the road and crash near Ft. Campbell Boulevard and Tobacco Road.
The officer hit several obstacles before coming to a final rest.
He was taken via LifeFlight to VUMC where he is in stable condition.
Anyone with information on this crime should call Detective Gilboy 931-648-0656, ext. 5231, TPSLINE 931-645-8477, Tipsline 931-645-8477.
