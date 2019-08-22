  • Police officer involved in crash on I-240

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash on the interstate. 

    According to police, the crash happened at Interstate-240 and Walnut Grove. 

    It happened around 1 a.m. on Thursday. 

    Two people were taken to the hospital. One was taken to Regional One and a second person was taken to Baptist. 

    It is not clear if the officer was hurt. 

