Police officer involved in deadly Mississippi crash identified

SARDIS, Miss. - The police officer involved in a deadly car accident in northern Mississippi has been identified as Alex Aikens, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Aikens, an officer with the Sardis Police Department, was injured in the crash. He was airlifted to Regional One and is recovering at the Memphis hospital.
Erica Hughes, 32, was killed.
The accident happened around 8:30 Monday night at Highway 315 and Highway 55 in Sardis. Investigators confirmed Officer Aikens was chasing a motorcyle when he crashed into Hughes' vehicle.
No other information regarding the circumstances of the pursuit has been released. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Family members told FOX13 Erica Hughes was a mother of four.
“We need all the prayers we can get to get through this,” Hughes' father told FOX13. “We don’t know what to do right now... speechless.”
