  • Police officer recovering after patrol car struck during domestic violence call

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer is recovering after his patrol car was struck. 

    According to police, MPD was on the 4800 block of Berrydale Cove for a domestic violence call. 

    Trending stories:

    According to police, MPD was on the 4800 block of Berrydale Cove for a domestic violence call. 

    While on the scene, an officer's car was hit. 

    The officer was then taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

    Investigators tell FOX13 he is expected to be ok.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police officer recovering after patrol car struck during domestic violence call