Police officer recovering after patrol car struck during domestic violence call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis police officer is recovering after his patrol car was struck.
According to police, MPD was on the 4800 block of Berrydale Cove for a domestic violence call.
While on the scene, an officer's car was hit.
The officer was then taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Investigators tell FOX13 he is expected to be ok.
Officers are on the scene of a domestic violence call at 4804 Berrydale. One female is in custody. While on the scene, an officer's car was struck. The officer is being checked out by MFD, however, he is in non-critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 18, 2018
