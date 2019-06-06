Police officer saves man who was shot multiple times and forms bond of a lifetime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department took to social media to share a heartfelt story.
The lengthy post follows a man who was shot multiple times earlier this year.
When officer Christopher Williams, 26, arrived at the scene, he quickly realized he had to do something.
He immediately used his training to save the man's life which included applying gauze and bandages to the man's chest and a tourniquet to his leg.
While working on the injuries, he was also dealing with distraught family members on the scene.
He continued until paramedics arrived on the scene.
In the following weeks, the victim would undergo multiple surgeries but he is expected to make a full recovery.
Officer Williams has kept in touch with the victim throughout his healing journey. He has even met with him in person to check up on his recovery.
"I was just glad the lord placed me in his path that day and guided my hands to help save him!"
officer Williams said in the post.
