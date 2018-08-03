Police officer shot in Trumann

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Arkansas.
FOX13 called an officer with the Trumann Police who said he was lying in a hospital bed and was shot.
He said he was okay but very sore.
He could not provide other details.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 firefighters injured battling house fire in Lakeland
- Popular Southaven restaurant infested with rats, former employees claim
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Information about the shooting is extremely limited.
FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}