Police officers, CSI on scene of 'man down' call in Memphis neighborhood

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Several police officers and a CSI van are on the scene of a 'man down' call in a South Memphis neighborhood.
Crime tape surrounds the scene, which is located in the 1000 block of Somerville Street.
Police have not released any details about the circumstances around the 'man down' call.
MPD tells us they’re investigating at a “man down” crime scene. I see the CSI van here & they have moved the crime scene tape down several yards since we arrived at 3:45. #FOX13GMM pic.twitter.com/1jE46oulhM— Shelby Sansone (@SSansoneFOX13) January 29, 2019
FOX13's Shelby Sansone is the neighborhood working to learn more. She is LIVE with the latest details every hour on Good Morning Memphis.
