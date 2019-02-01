Police officers who shot, killed Memphis man outside home near Graceland identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Memphis have been identified.
The incident happened on Jan. 2 in the 1300 block of Timothy Drive near Graceland, where officers shot and killed Abdoulaye Thiam, 20, who they said was armed with a knife.
Police said three officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at the scene around 8 p.m.
According to MPD, Thiam “confronted officers with a knife” and charged toward them when they arrived on scene.
Memphis police said all three officers involved fired their weapons, hitting Thiam.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The three officers involved were positively identified as Brandon Jones, Carlos Donaldson and Timothy Hamilton.
Jones has been employed with the city since October 2010, Donaldson since August 2017, and Hamilton since September 2016.
“All three officers are assigned to Raines Station and are still relieved of duty pending the ongoing investigation,” Memphis police said.
