MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department and the Memphis Fire Department are investigating after a body was found.
According to police, the body was found on the 2700 block of Battle Creek Drive.
This is the Wesley Stage Park Affordable Retirement Community.
Police said this is currently a death investigation, and police said they do not know the victim's age.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
