Police on scene of shooting at McDonald's, MPD said

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating a shooting at a Memphis McDonald's, Memphis Police Department said. 

    According to police, the shooting happened on the 3000 block of South Perkins. 

    Police said they have a man and a woman detained in connection with the crime. 

    There are currently no shooting victims, police said. 

     

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

     

