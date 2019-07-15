Police on scene of shooting at McDonald's, MPD said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating a shooting at a Memphis McDonald's, Memphis Police Department said.
According to police, the shooting happened on the 3000 block of South Perkins.
Police said they have a man and a woman detained in connection with the crime.
There are currently no shooting victims, police said.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}