Police on scene of shooting at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in Fox Meadows.
According to Memphis police, the shooting happened on the 2700 block of South Mendenhall at the Eden at Wateredge apartment complex.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 killed, at least 1 injured after major car crash on I-55
- Man, woman found shot to death inside car in Memphis neighborhood
- Memphis corner store closed, declared public nuisance by police
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
MPD responded to a shooting call at 2826 S. Mendenhall. The victim was transported to St. Francis by private vehicle and is listed as non-critical. No suspect info was given.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 11, 2019
FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will bring you a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}