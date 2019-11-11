  • Police on scene of shooting on Memphis interstate, 3 southbound lanes currently blocked

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis police are investigating a shooting on a Memphis interstate.

    According to the Memphis Fire Department, they were dispatched to the shooting call on Interstate-55 near Elvis Presley Boulevard. 

    TDOT cameras show a massive response including an ambulance, patrol cars and a fire truck. 

    Memphis police said one man was shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    Police said three lanes of southbound I-240 will be closed 'until further notice' while they continue their investigation. 

    Police are currently working to find out where the exact location of the shooting. 

