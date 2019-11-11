Police on scene of shooting on Memphis interstate, 3 southbound lanes currently blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis police are investigating a shooting on a Memphis interstate.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, they were dispatched to the shooting call on Interstate-55 near Elvis Presley Boulevard.
TDOT cameras show a massive response including an ambulance, patrol cars and a fire truck.
At 7:36 p.m. officers responded to the scene of a Shooting at I240 and Norris. Prelim info: An adult male was struck and xported to ROH in critical condition. The exact location of the incident has NOT been confirmed.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 11, 2019
Subject(s) responsible occupied a red Toyota Solara.
Memphis police said one man was shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said three lanes of southbound I-240 will be closed 'until further notice' while they continue their investigation.
Police are currently working to find out where the exact location of the shooting.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}