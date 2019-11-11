  • Police on scene of shooting on Memphis interstate

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis police are investigating a shooting on a Memphis interstate.

    According to the Memphis Fire Department, they were dispatched to the shooting call on Interstate-55 near Elvis Presley Boulevard. 

    TDOT cameras show a massive response including an ambulance, patrol cars and a fire truck. 

    Memphis police said one man was shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    Police are currently working to find out where the exact location of the shooting. 

