Police on scene of shooting on Memphis interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis police are investigating a shooting on a Memphis interstate.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, they were dispatched to the shooting call on Interstate-55 near Elvis Presley Boulevard.
TDOT cameras show a massive response including an ambulance, patrol cars and a fire truck.
At 7:36 p.m. officers responded to the scene of a Shooting at I240 and Norris. Prelim info: An adult male was struck and xported to ROH in critical condition. The exact location of the incident has NOT been confirmed.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 11, 2019
Subject(s) responsible occupied a red Toyota Solara.
Memphis police said one man was shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police are currently working to find out where the exact location of the shooting.
