Police presence increased at 2 Shelby County schools after threat circulates online

Memphis police are working to learn the origin of a social media threat.
The post shows someone holding a gun and says "%&** CHS I'm going out with a bang."
MPD said they believe the threat is from out of state, however, they are increasing police presence at Cordova High School and Central High School as a precaution.
According to police, Shelby County Schools is aware of the situation.
Collierville Schools also released a statement on the post.
A viral Snapchat post threatening violence at "CHS" has been traced to Clovis High School in New Mexico ( https://t.co/X5GgjvtdE5 ). Collierville High School is NOT the subject of the post. Thanks to the Collierville Police Department for continuing to monitor the situation!— Collierville Schools (@cville_schools) April 9, 2018
