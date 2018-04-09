  • Police presence increased at 2 Shelby County schools after threat circulates online

    Updated:

    Memphis police are working to learn the origin of a social media threat. 

    The post shows someone holding a gun and says "%&** CHS I'm going out with a bang." 

    MPD said they believe the threat is from out of state, however, they are increasing police presence at Cordova High School and Central High School as a precaution. 

    Trending stories:

    According to police, Shelby County Schools is aware of the situation. 

    Collierville Schools also released a statement on the post. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police presence increased at 2 Shelby County schools after threat…