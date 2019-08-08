Police provide new details after body found in trash bag behind Cordova shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have confirmed some information after a body was found in a black trash bag behind a shopping center in Cordova.
According to MPD, the victim -- whose body was located by a landscaping crew working behind the Countrywood Shopping Center around 10 a.m. Tuesday -- was a 22-year-old woman.
Investigators are still working to figure out the woman's identity and cause of death.
The body was found inside a black trash bag near the grassy wooded area behind Dick's Sporting Goods on Germantown Parkway.
MPD told FOX13 that the body was in such a state of decomposition, the medical examiner couldn't initially tell if it was a man or a woman, race, age, or how long the body was there.
An employee at the shopper center told FOX13 neither Dick's nor Kohl's have security cameras at the back of the store, so they were not able to provide surveillance video to police.
The details surrounding the victim's death are still unclear.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH
The victim is a 22-year-old female. The cause of death is still under investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 8, 2019
