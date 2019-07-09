Police recover body from 'shallow grave' in backyard of Southaven home, officials say

SOUTHAVEN, Miss - Southaven Police are investigating a home with a shallow grave in the backyard.
The body has been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy.
Investigators at the lab will work to determine if the DNA of a missing man matches the DNA of the body found in the backyard.
Neighbors said the crime scene started on the 700 block of Burton Lane on Monday afternoon.
While FOX13 was watching on Tuesday, we saw police taking shovels and rakes into the backyard.
Detectives said they are looking for an Arkansas man that used to live in the house. He went missing months ago.
Police said they arrested Michael Guidry on Monday for credit card fraud from the home. He is also a party in the missing person investigation.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
