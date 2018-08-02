Police reflecting 3 years after Officer Sean Bolton shot to death during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are reflecting on the third anniversary of an officer shot and killed during a traffic stop in Memphis.
Officer Sean Bolton pulled over Tremaine Wilbourn three years ago. Shortly after, Wilbourn is accused of shooting and killing Bolton.
“That’s just something we have to live with,” said Memphis Police Association President Mike Williams. “We try not to allow the memories to just be forgone conclusions.”
Wilbourn, who is charged with Bolton’s murder, was on supervised release for a 121-month sentence for bank robbery.
Investigators said Wilbourn shot Bolton, then ran away and carjacked a man at gunpoint.
Two days after the shooting, he turned himself into police.
On Wednesday, MPD, family and friends remembered the officer.
Bolton had served with MPD since 2010.
Wilbourn will be in court later this month for the murder charges.
