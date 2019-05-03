0 Police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting involving Arkansas officer

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - Police released new information and bodycam footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Arkansas.

The new video showed the moments before the deadly shooting in Blytheville in April.

Marzues Scott, 35, was shot and killed outside the Deerfield Inn on April 7. And now, the officer who was involved in that shooting – Leann Norman – is getting ready to get back on the job.

Norman was only on the force for 10 months prior to the incident.

In the bodycam footage provided by Blytheville police, Norman is seen verbally warning Scott to stop several times at the motel before he was shot.

She threatened to use a Taser on him if he didn’t comply. Scott was not armed at the time.

“Go to my car, come on. Get back now!” Norman is heard on the recording. “Get back!”

However, Chief Ross Thompson said Norman did not have a Taser when the shooting happened.

After the shooting, Norman was heard saying that Scott hit her, causing her to fall – which was why she said she fired two shots at him.

Scott was wanted for an assault on a Dodge’s Chicken employee just moments before the confrontation with the officer.

“Mr. Scott never spoke to anyone. He never uttered any words during the encounters with Officer Norman and the store employee,” said Thompson.

Norman has been off the job pending the outcome of the investigation but could be back soon.

