Police release details of murder case involving man who barricaded himself inside Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New details have been released by police surrounding the man who is wanted for first-degree murder in Memphis.
Police said Cadarius Head, 24, barricaded himself inside a Memphis home Friday afternoon and is still on the run.
RELATED: Deputies searching for murder suspect following barricade situation at Memphis home
He was added to the ‘Mid-South Most Wanted’ list on Oct. 18 stemming from a shooting two weeks prior.
According to MPD, Head shot two men – killing one and seriously injuring the other – at the Clearbrook Village Apartments in Parkway Village on Oct. 4.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 4 shot, 1 dead after overnight shooting at Mississippi party
- Serial killer who confessed to about 90 murders tied to Memphis woman's killing, police say
- President Trump plans trip to Mississippi for rallies ahead of runoff election
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
One victim – Terry Kelley, 23 – was pronounced dead at the scene. Emergency responders found Kelley lying in the parking lot, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
ORIGINAL STORY: 1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at Memphis apartment complex
The other victim, a 27-year-old man, was also found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot. He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, but it expected to be okay.
Investigators said Head was responsible for the shooting, and they issued a warrant for his arrest.
Police are still searching for him following the barricade situation Friday.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
FOX13's Scott Madaus is digging into the criminal background of the suspect -- on FOX13 News at 10.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}