0 Police release name of man found dead in his driveway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The name of the man who was shot dead in front of his home in south Memphis has been released.

Police have identified the victim as Michael Street, 51, a barber in south Memphis. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He said last week someone broke in his house,” said Darryl Thompson, a friend. “I said, 'man, you may want to get out the neighborhood.'"

A week later, Street was dead.

Police found his body in his driveway on Dempster Street in south Memphis about 1 a.m. Sunday. He was lying in the driveway unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police say.

"He was really respected,” Thompson said. “Everybody loved Mike. He was just a kind dude. Didn't bother anybody.”

We met Thompson outside The Cut, the barbershop where Street cut his hair.

He said the two have been friends more than 20 years.

"He'd be cutting my hair and probably cut the clippers off and act like he cut my mustache off,” he said. “Just an all-around genuine and cool guy."

When we went to Street's house Monday afternoon, we saw a nice car, a motorcycle, and a home security system.

The family asked us to leave the property.

As we were leaving, we saw two pools of blood not three inches from the passenger side door of the car, still parked in the driveway.

We asked Thompson if he thought Street could have been targeted.

"You've got haters out here,” he said.

Memphis Police said their investigation is ongoing and that the suspect could have taken off in a red car.

If you have any information call crime stoppers at 528-CASH.



