Police release name, photo of man suspected of raping student in abandoned house

    Memphis police have identified a man who is wanted for raping a girl who was walking home from school.

    The attack happened on April 23, 2018. Police said the juvenile was walking home when a man abducted her near Deadrick Avenue and Pendleton Street.

    The suspect forced the girl into an abandoned house in the 3100 block of Radford Road. She was raped inside that home, according to police.

    The victim identified the suspect as Bobby Milton, 30. A warrant has been issued for Milton’s arrest. He is wanted for aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping.

