0 Police release new details on deadly officer-involved shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Two people were killed after an officer-involved shooting in West Memphis Wednesday, according to state troopers.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North 18th Street.

NEW: West Memphis police says one officer was transported to Regional One for a non-life threatening leg injury. We’ll have more updates on this story starting at 4:30am on Good Morning Memphis. @FOX13Memphis — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) January 17, 2019

There was a massive police presence at the location, while Arkansas state police investigated the scene.

Law enforcement officials confirmed to FOX13 that the shooting started when two people injured a West Memphis police officer.

Police said there 'two subjects and the driver of the vehicle refused to stop for officers.'

The driver rammed multiple police cars.

Authorities said the two people who were killed ran over the officer, injuring his legs. West Memphis police confirmed that officer was rushed to Regional One in non-critical condition.

#NOW: Arkansas State Police say two people are dead after an officer-involved shooting in West Memphis, AR. An officer was transported to Regional One. I’m working to find out more information. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/Cn2RcVxYm1 — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) January 17, 2019

The officer was not shot during that incident.

After that officer was hurt, a law enforcement source told FOX13 that the other police officers at the scene shot the two suspects and killed them.

Police have not yet identified the two people who were killed. .

