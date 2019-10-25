Police release new details on I-240 shooting suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New details about a recent shooting on I-240 have been released.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the suspect was driving westbound on 1-240, just east of Walnut Grove.
At 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, police responded to a shots fired call in the area of I-240 westbound, east of Walnut Grove.
Police say a witness told them the suspect was driving a new model black Dodge Charger and fired shots out of the driver's side window at a female victim.
The victim was driving a burgundy Nissan Altima.
The suspect fired eight to ten rounds at the victim, hitting her car several times, according to police.
The witness also told officers that the suspect continued driving westbound on I-240 after the shooting.
The investigation is still ongoing.
If you have any information regarding this incident please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
