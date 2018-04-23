Police release new details on Walmart deadly shooting

One person is dead after a deadly shooting at an Arkansas Walmart.
Walmart shooting: Man killed in front of bystanders, including kids, outside Arkansas store
According to police, officers responded to the Walmart store on the 500 block of Industrial Park in Trumann of reports of a man with a gun.
The suspect Gabriel Urrabazo was holding a gun to a hostage's head. Robert Highfill tried to intervene but, Highfill shot and killed him. Officers urged him to drop his weapon. Eventually, the suspect let the hostage go.
Walmart shooting: Man killed in front of bystanders, including kids, outside Arkansas store
Negotiations continued for an hour and a half.
Police released the following statement which said in part,
Urrabazo eventually surrendered to police and was taken into custody. A Probable Cause hearing was held for Urrabazo, for Murder 1st Degree on the morning of 04/23/18. A bond of $500,000 cash only was set. Urrabazo will appear in court on May 29, 2018.
Police are asking anyone with video or saw what happened to contact them at 870-483-6423.
