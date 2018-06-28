MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have released new details surrounding the shooting death of Memphis rapper RichLord.
RichLord, whose real name is Derrick Harris, 32, died Monday after a shooting on June 10.
RELATED: Memphis rapper shot at club, dies weeks later
According to a release from investigators, Harris was shot inside V Live on June 10. Harris, along with Marcquis Hymon – both documented gang members – were shot inside the club by an unidentified man.
Trending stories:
- Memphis strip club raided, shut down as public nuisance
- 5 dead, several injured in shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper building in Annapolis
- Memphis rapper dies shot, killed at strip club
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
The incident happened early in the morning at the club in the 3600 block of Mendenhall Road.
RELATED: Timeline: 15 months of violence, criminal activity at Memphis strip club
Harris was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
He died from his injuries on June 25.
Police said surveillance video showed several people throwing up gang signs, which led to a fight and shots fired inside V Live.
The shooting caused mass panic inside the club, police said.
RELATED: Memphis strip club raided, shut down as public nuisance
No arrests have been made as of yet from that shooting, and the club was shut down Thursday after being declared a “public nuisance” by city officials.
There were two confirmed homicides in the 15 months V Live was open for operation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}