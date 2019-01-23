Police release new information in deadly crash connected to car theft

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were taken to the hospital after Memphis police said a carjacking ended in a crash.
Police said three people were rushed to Regional One after crashing a stolen vehicle at South Third Street and South Parkway in South Memphis.
Debris is all over the roadway. This headlight is just outside the crime tape. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/PYmgbvpaM8— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) January 23, 2019
According to MPD, the incident started with a car theft around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers were told the stolen car was in a different area. While heading that way, a Lexus, which was also stolen, sped past them. and crashed into a Kia.
The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital but did not survive. The two suspects inside the Lexus are expected to be okay.
Police said evidence at the scene connected the suspects to the car theft on Tennessee Street.
NOW: Just got to this crash scene. It’s hard to see but it looks like crash happened on the bridge. We can see debris in the roadway. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/iHppMYfjV8— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) January 23, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Human remains found, identified as California man who went missing in Memphis
- Children, grandmother killed after home explodes
- Men found dead after gunfire erupts outside Mid-South home
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}