Police release new information in deadly crash connected to carjacking

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were taken to the hospital after Memphis police said a carjacking ended in a crash. 

    Police said three people were rushed to Regional One after crashing a stolen vehicle at South Third Street and South Parkway in South Memphis. 

    According to MPD, the incident started with a carjacking around 9 p.m. Tuesday. 

    Officers were told the stolen car was in a different area. While heading that way, a Lexus, which was also stolen, sped past them. and crashed into a Kia. 

    The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital but did not survive.  The two suspects inside the Lexus are expected to be okay. 

    Police said evidence at the scene connected the suspects to the car theft on Tennessee Street. 

