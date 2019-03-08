  • Police release photo of man accused of deadly shooting in Whitehaven

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a man who is accused of a deadly shooting in Whitehaven. 

    Shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Eastwind Drive.

    Officers located a man who had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    According to MPD, the suspected shooter is described as a man wearing a black baseball cap, black hoodie, black pants and red tennis shoes.

    Anyone with information regarding the incident Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

